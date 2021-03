Price will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Jets, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price bounced back in a big way in his last start following a three-game losing streak, turning aside 26 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over the Senators on Tuesday. He'll attempt to pick up his seventh win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.39 goals per game this campaign, third in the NHL.