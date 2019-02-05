Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod against Ducks
Price will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home tilt versus Anaheim, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price is riding a five-game winning streak in which he's logged a 1.39 GAA and .957 save percentage. The 31-year-old has struggled historically with the Ducks, as he is 2-6-1 with a 2.82 GAA in his 10 career matchups. The fact that Anaheim is scoring just 2.28 goals per game (worst in the league) bodes well for Price's chance of getting that third career victory.
