Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod against Sabres
Price will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt versus Buffalo, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price has struggled of late, as he is 1-3-0 in his last four outings with a dismal 4.03 GAA and .867 save percentage. In his career, the netminder has 16 wins over the Sabres -- his fourth highest against any one team -- so a visit from Buffalo could be what he needs to get back on track.
