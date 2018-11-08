Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod against Sabres

Price will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt versus Buffalo, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price has struggled of late, as he is 1-3-0 in his last four outings with a dismal 4.03 GAA and .867 save percentage. In his career, the netminder has 16 wins over the Sabres -- his fourth highest against any one team -- so a visit from Buffalo could be what he needs to get back on track.