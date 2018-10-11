Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod for home opener

Price will start in goal as the Habs play host to the Kings on Thursday evening, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Price hasn't had a lot of trouble fending off the Kings, as he's 6-2-0 against them in his career, but his ratios (2.67 GAA and .913 save percentage) against the royal club could be better. If you're like us and not entirely sold on Price in this matchup, then we suggest combing over the busy 12-game slate for alternatives. For instance, Frederik Andersen of the Maple Leafs assuredly will be a chalky play, but he's going against the Red Wings and that team is depending on three rookie blueliners to help get the job done.