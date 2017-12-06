Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt

Price will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Flames.

Price has been fantastic since returning from injury Nov. 25 against the Sabres, posting a 5-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.67 GAA and .946 save percentage in six appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp Thursday and pick up his ninth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Calgary club that's 7-4-1 on the road this season.