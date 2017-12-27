Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's road match
Price will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Hurricanes.
Price has played pretty well recently, compiling a 3-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.51 GAA and .924 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 30-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp and pick up a third consecutive victory Wednesday in a road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 2.80 goals per game at home this season, 22nd in the NHL.
