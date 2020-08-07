Price will be between the pipes for Friday's Game 4 matchup with Pittsburgh, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Through the first three games, Price has registered a 2.19 GAA and .937 save percentage. The veteran netminder has put himself in a position to pull off the upset in Game 4 but will need to stay on top of his game. On the other end of the ice, the Penguins will make a change to Tristan Jarry.