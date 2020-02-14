Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Friday
Price will be between the pipes on the road versus the Penguins on Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It will be the eleventh appearance in the crease for Price in the Habs' previous 12 contests. During that stretch, the veteran netminder went 6-4-0 with a 2.10 GAA and .935 save percentage. Price's results against Pittsburgh have been middling at best, as he is 13-13-5 with a .907 save percentage in 32 career matchups.
