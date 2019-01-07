Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Monday

Price will tend the twine for Monday's home game versus Minnesota, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Price is 1-1-0 with a 1.54 GAA in his two games back from injury. In just 32 appearances, the netminder has already matched his win total (16) from last year's injury-shortened campaign. If he can stay healthy, the 31-year-old could certainly push to get back over the 30-win mark for a fifth time in his career.