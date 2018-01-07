Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Sunday
Price will man the crease for Sunday's contest against the Canuck, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price has been battling an illness this weekend but clearly he's feeling fine and ready to go for Sunday. Over his last five games, Price is 1-4-0 despite a solid 2.40 GAA and .933 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't been his usual self this season, but remains a top fantasy goalie option.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Absent from morning skate due to illness•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stands on head in 2-1 win over Bolts•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stacked against Bolts on Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Burned for four goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Making fourth straight start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Three losses since Christmas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...