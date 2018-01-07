Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Sunday

Price will man the crease for Sunday's contest against the Canuck, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price has been battling an illness this weekend but clearly he's feeling fine and ready to go for Sunday. Over his last five games, Price is 1-4-0 despite a solid 2.40 GAA and .933 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't been his usual self this season, but remains a top fantasy goalie option.