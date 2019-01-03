Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Thursday

Price will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Vancouver, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price will return to the crease following a three-game stint on the sidelines due to a lower-body issue. The veteran netminder went 7-2-0 with a 2.39 GAA in his previous 10 appearances and will look to keep rolling against the Canucks.

