Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Thursday
Price will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Vancouver, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Price will return to the crease following a three-game stint on the sidelines due to a lower-body issue. The veteran netminder went 7-2-0 with a 2.39 GAA in his previous 10 appearances and will look to keep rolling against the Canucks.
