Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Price will tend the twine versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price lost both of his matchups with San Jose last season with a 4.23 GAA and .875 save percentage. This is not the same Sharks squad, however, as they are currently averaging just two goals per game -- tied for second worst in the NHL. Unfortunately for the netminder, he is backstopping the league's worst offense (1.40 goals per contests) and will need to be nearly perfect to secure the victory.
