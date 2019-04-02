Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Price will be between the pipes at home versus the Lightning on Tuesday.

Price appeared in all but one of the Habs' previous 27 games and will continue to get the nod as long as Montreal can still earn a wild-card spot. Shutting down the league's No. 1 offense, the Lightning are averaging 3.90 goals, won't be an ease task, though Price will get the benefit of playing at home, where he is 19-11-3 with three shutouts and a 2.47 GAA this year.