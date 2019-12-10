Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod versus Pens
Price will be between the pipes on the road against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price is coming off wins in each of his previous two contests, in which he posted a .943 save percentage. The netminder has been middling at best versus the Penguins in his career, as he has a 12-13-4 record with a 3.02 GAA in 30 matchups. With Price taking the first game of the back-to-back, Cayden Primeau figures to start in Wednesday's clash with Ottawa.
