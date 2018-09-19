Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Price will tend the twine in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Florida, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price will make his first tune-up appearance of the preseason as he tries to put his disappointing 2017-18 campaign behind him. The netminder is expected to log 50-60 games this year with Antti Niemi serving as the No. 2 behind him.

