Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Price will tend the twine against the Senators on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price has given up just one goal on 74 shots in his two games back for a .986 save percentage. The netminder seems to be firing on all cylinders following his 10-game stint in the press box due to a lower-body injury. In his career, the 30-year-old is 20-8-4 versus Ottawa with a 2.37 GAA and will certainly be looking for history to repeat itself.
