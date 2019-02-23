Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod

Price will be between the pipes for Saturday's road tilt against Toronto, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

The veteran backstop will be making his 10th appearance in a row Saturday, having gone 5-3-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .925 save percentage over his past nine games. Price will be facing a Maple Leafs squad that is winless in their last three contests, while scoring a total of four goals in that span.