Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets yanked after letting up four in opening period

Price allowed four goals on 14 shots against the Capitals on Saturday and was relieved by Al Montoya to begin the second period, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price was stellar in the season opener, stopping 43 of 45 shots to beat the Sabres. The Capitals were a different animal Saturday, though, and especially with Alex Ovechkin lighting the lamp three times in the first period. It'll be interesting to see how the Canadiens play their cards Sunday with a matchup against the Rangers on the schedule. Al Montoya was expected to receive the start against the Blueshirts.