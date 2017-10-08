Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets yanked after letting up four in opening period
Price allowed four goals on 14 shots against the Capitals on Saturday and was relieved by Al Montoya to begin the second period, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price was stellar in the season opener, stopping 43 of 45 shots to beat the Sabres. The Capitals were a different animal Saturday, though, and especially with Alex Ovechkin lighting the lamp three times in the first period. It'll be interesting to see how the Canadiens play their cards Sunday with a matchup against the Rangers on the schedule. Al Montoya was expected to receive the start against the Blueshirts.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday against Washington•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 43 in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Inks eight-year extension•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Eliminated from playoffs with Game 6 defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...