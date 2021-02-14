Price made 21 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Price was beaten early and was fine, just not great the rest of the way. But fine for Price is better than most guys, most nights. He lost track of a few rebounds and didn't swallow them the way he usually does. But Price still delivered a .955 save percentage on the daily play and the single goal was the fewest he had allowed since Jan. 16. He gives the Habs a chance to win every night. Ditto anyone with him on their active roster.