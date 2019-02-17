Canadiens' Carey Price: Gives team fighting chance

Price made 34 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.

The Habs just couldn't solve Andrei Vasilevskiy or stop the Bolts' elite players. Price can't be faulted for any of it -- he didn't allow a goal until the third period. He's in the midst of a nice season and remains a top play when in the blue paint.

