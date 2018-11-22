Canadiens' Carey Price: Gives up five again

Price snagged only 23 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Price surrendered at least five goals for the second consecutive game and fourth time in the past six. The expensive netminder isn't entirely to blame for his recent struggles, but he's not exactly bailing out Montreal's underwhelming defense, either. Despite his robust name recognition, owners should consider benching Price outside the most favorable matchups right now.