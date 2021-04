Price allowed five goals on 31 shots Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Ottawa.

Price was coming off of a shutout in his previous start Tuesday against Edmonton, but the Senators got to him early and often in this one, beginning with Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal less than a minute into the game. The veteran netminder dropped to 11-6-5 with a 2.70 GAA and .902 save percentage. He'll get another shot at the Oilers at home on Monday.