Price stopped 35 of 39 shots Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Price will likely want another crack at Brady Tkachuk's tying goal in the third period, on which he misplayed his angle and allowed Tkachuk to slip a backhander through him from the bottom of the faceoff circle. Price has been roughed up for nine goals over his last two starts, and he's earned just one win in his last five (1-3-1). He'll try to get back on track Thursday in Winnipeg.