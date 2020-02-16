Canadiens' Carey Price: Gives up four unanswered goals

Price made 22 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

The Habs grabbed a 3-0 lead, but the Stars woke up in the second and scored four unanswered snipes. Price hasn't won since Feb. 8 and has lost four games this week. The Habs are losing sight of the playoffs pretty fast. Price needs to step up his game if they have any chance at a wild card.