Price made 20 saves in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

The game was lost in an ugly second period when the Sens scored three goals in 1:07 to explode out to a 5-1 lead. Parker Kelly started that stretch with a wrist shot in the top left corner on a 2-on-1 at 6:43. Then Josh Norris was credited with a goal at 7:15 when Brady Tkachuk's pass went in off his skate. Mark Kastelic scored his second of the game at 7:50 with a sweet backhand deke in tight. Price remains without a win (0-4-0) since his return and has a 4.04 GAA and .853 save percentage.