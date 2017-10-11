Canadiens' Carey Price: Gives up three more Tuesday

Price surrendered three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Price has failed to live up to his lofty draft status with a 1-3-0 record, 3.30 GAA and .899 save percentage thus far. He was thoroughly outplayed by opposing netminder Corey Crawford, as Chicago won by two goals despite firing 17 fewer shots on net. It's too early to start truly panicking, but the Montreal hasn't given Price owners much to cheer about while getting outscored 11-2 over the past three games after eking out a 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres to open the season.