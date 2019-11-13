Canadiens' Carey Price: Grabs ninth win
Price stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime, and all three shootout attempts he faced, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 32-year-old appeared headed for a loss despite a strong performance until Tomas Tatar found the tying goal with 14 seconds left in the third period. Price has won five of his last seven starts, and on the season he sports a 9-4-2 record with a 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage.
