Canadiens' Carey Price: Grabs win over Rangers
Price turned aside 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The veteran netminder continues to roll, going 7-5-1 in 13 outings since the beginning of February with a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage. With Price back in top form, expect Montreal to lean heavily on him down the stretch as the club tries to hang onto a playoff spot.
