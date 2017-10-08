Canadiens' Carey Price: Green light to start Sunday
Price is the confirmed road starter versus the Rangers on Sunday.
The man himself said he'd work between the pipes, and now coach Claude Julien has made it official. Price was brilliant in the Oct. 5 road opener versus the Sabres -- he set aside 43 of 45 shots for the victory, but then coughed up four goals on 14 shots to the Capitals before getting yanked from the crease in favor of Al Montoya two days later. It makes sense that he's getting a chance to redeem himself Sunday, though, as he's gone 15-5-1 with a sterling 1.82 GAA and .940 save percentage over 22 career appearances facing the Blueshirts.
