Canadiens' Carey Price: Grounds Flyers in Philadelphia
Price stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.
With the win, Price now owns a 30-22-5 record in 2018-19, marking the fifth time Price has won at least 30 games in a season. Sean Couturier spoiled his shutout bid midway through the third period. The Canadiens' goaltender has three "clean sheets" on the year, but Price's last shutout came all the way back on Jan. 12, a span of 23 games.
