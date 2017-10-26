Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding cage Thursday

Price will be in goal for Thursday's tilt against the Kings.

Price finally ended a six-game losing streak Tuesday and will look use the momentum to notch win No. 3 of the season when he faces off versus Los Angeles. Historically, the netminder has dominated the Kings, as he has registered a 6-1-0 record with a 2.46 GAA when matched up with them in his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories