Price will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's contest against Pittsburgh.
No surprise here as Price started a league-leading 58 regular-season games prior to the league shutdown. In three starts against the Penguins this season, the 32-year-old posted a strong 2.32 GAA and .929 save percentage with a 1-1-1 record.
