Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding net in Tampa
Price will start Saturday night's road game against Tampa Bay, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
In his previous start against the Lightning this season, Price stopped 32 of 36 shots on the way to a 4-1 loss at home Nov. 3. However, that was at a time when the goalie wasn't at his best. Price is 10-5-1 in his last 16 starts, sporting a 1.95 GAA and .938 save percentage. In those five losses, Montreal has scored one goal or no goals. He'll need to be on the same form against the league's most prolific offense.
