Price will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price was fantastic in March, posting a .931 save percentage and a 6-1-2 record over nine appearances. He'll look to keep it rolling against the Senators. Jake Allen recorded a 4-1 win against the Senators on Thursday, and Ottawa hasn't scored more than three goals in a game over its last six outings.