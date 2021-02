Price will patrol the road crease in Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Price and Jake Allen have been alternating in the crease, mainly because Allen has earned the starts. However, Price has been fine, as he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last five starts, recording a .903 save percentage in that stretch. The Maple Leafs provide a difficult matchup, as they lead the league with 3.71 goals per game.