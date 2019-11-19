Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding net Tuesday
Price will start Tuesday on the road against the Blue Jackets, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
This will be Price's second start against Columbus after he stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 win at home last week. Head coach Claude Julien has not ruled out having Price start the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday against Ottawa. He'll be well rested by Tuesday's game time, having made his previous appearance in last Friday's win over the Capitals. There have been dodgy moments to start the season, taking a bit of sheen off the goalie's sterling reputation, but overall Price has been good. Plus, the offense in front of him is more proficient this season than it has been in years past. He enters Tuesday with a 10-4-2 record, a 2.61 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.