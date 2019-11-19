Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding net Tuesday

Price will start Tuesday on the road against the Blue Jackets, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This will be Price's second start against Columbus after he stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 win at home last week. Head coach Claude Julien has not ruled out having Price start the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday against Ottawa. He'll be well rested by Tuesday's game time, having made his previous appearance in last Friday's win over the Capitals. There have been dodgy moments to start the season, taking a bit of sheen off the goalie's sterling reputation, but overall Price has been good. Plus, the offense in front of him is more proficient this season than it has been in years past. He enters Tuesday with a 10-4-2 record, a 2.61 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.