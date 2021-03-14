Price stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 3-1 loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Two first-period goals by Sean Monahan were the difference in this one, as Calgary became the first team to score multiple goals on Price since March began. The 33-year-old Price had entered the night having allowed just one goal in each of his previous four starts while logging a .963 save percentage, easily his best stretch of the 2020-21 campaign. He'll try to get back into the win column Monday in Winnipeg.