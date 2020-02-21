Canadiens' Carey Price: Hangs on for OT win
Price allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Capitals.
Price was solid all night, stopping 29-of-31 shots before allowing a game-tying goal with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation. Fortunately, he didn't need to do anything in the overtime period before his team scored a quick goal to seal things up. It was Price's first win since Feb. 8 and his first road victory since Jan. 30. The 32-year-old netminder owns a 2.76 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
