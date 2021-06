Price surrendered two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Sunday's Game 4.

Price was lightly tested throughout regulation, but gave up a goal to Brayden McNabb in the third period. In overtime, Nicolas Roy waited patiently and got Price out of position for the decisive tally. This was just the fifth loss in 15 playoff games for the 33-year-old goalie. Despite the tough result, he'll likely be back in goal for Tuesday's Game 5 in Vegas.