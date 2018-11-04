Canadiens' Carey Price: Has allowed 11 goals in last three starts

Price made 32 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.

It was a tough night. Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov clicked on two goals and the Habs had no answer. Price had been off to a decent start this season, at least in the win category. But he has allowed 11 goals in his last three starts. The Habs will only go as far as Price can carry them. He needs to tighten things up for his team and his fantasy owners alike.