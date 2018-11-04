Canadiens' Carey Price: Has allowed 11 goals in last three starts
Price made 32 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
It was a tough night. Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov clicked on two goals and the Habs had no answer. Price had been off to a decent start this season, at least in the win category. But he has allowed 11 goals in his last three starts. The Habs will only go as far as Price can carry them. He needs to tighten things up for his team and his fantasy owners alike.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...