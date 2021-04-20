Price suffered an upper-body injury during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price took a shot to the head during the first period when Edmonton's Alex Chaisson brushed him on a goal that was overturned due to goalie interference. He stayed in the game to finish out the first period but did not come back out for the second. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme wasn't sure if the goalie suffered a concussion. Jake Allen took over for Price and presumably will play in Wednesday's rematch in Edmonton if Price is unavailable.