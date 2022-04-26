Price (undisclosed) will travel with the team to New York (ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rangers) for a medical evaluation.

Already confirmed unavailable Wednesday, Price will have just one opportunity to return in the team's final game of the season Friday against visiting Florida. Given his injury history and struggles in just four outings this season (4.03 GAA, .853 save percentage), it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't suit up again until 2022-23.