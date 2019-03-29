Canadiens' Carey Price: Hears cannon five times in loss

Price allowed five goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Columbus.

Down 5-2 in the third period, with still over five minutes remaining in the game, Claude Julien elected to pull Price, in what was a final act of desperation to try and salvage something from what was a critical game for both teams. Brandon Dubinsky would score on the empty net to make the final score 6-2. Price, before getting waved to the bench, was hung out to dry for most of the night, and the five goals allowed represent just the second time he has given up more than two goals in his last nine starts. His record now stands at 33-23-6.