Canadiens' Carey Price: Hears cannon five times in loss
Price allowed five goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Columbus.
Down 5-2 in the third period, with still over five minutes remaining in the game, Claude Julien elected to pull Price, in what was a final act of desperation to try and salvage something from what was a critical game for both teams. Brandon Dubinsky would score on the empty net to make the final score 6-2. Price, before getting waved to the bench, was hung out to dry for most of the night, and the five goals allowed represent just the second time he has given up more than two goals in his last nine starts. His record now stands at 33-23-6.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking season sweep against CLM•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tames Panthers at home•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws home start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Deserved better fate•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking fourth straight win Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Likely starting again Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...