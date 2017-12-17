Canadiens' Carey Price: Heavy work with no support in loss

Price made 35 saves in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. He allowed two goals.

It was his 10th consecutive start since returning from a lower-body injury. Price got no help from his teammates and, in fact, the second goal he allowed happened after Bobby Ryan stripped the puck from a sloppy Jonathan Drouin just inside the Habs' blue line. Price is 1-3-1 in his last five starts.