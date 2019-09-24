Canadiens' Carey Price: Held out for precautionary reasons

Price has a bruised hand and was held out of Monday's preseason game against Toronto, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Luckily it sounds like Price avoided any major injury and he's simply dealing with a minor bruise. Montreal likely won't throw him into game action until he's 100 percent healthy, but with two preseason games left on the schedule, he may get one more tune-up before the campaign begins.

More News
Our Latest Stories