Canadiens' Carey Price: Helps Habs beat Bruins

Price allowed four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.

The numbers don't do Price's performance justice, as Montreal's netminder made several key saves throughout the evening to lead the Canadiens to victory, halting Boston's win streak at six games. Price benefitted from a third-period goal being overturned after the play was deemed offside following a coach's challenge. His record now stands at 7-4-1. Montreal now travels to Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Thursday before returning home to face Los Angeles on Saturday. Expect Price to start at least one of those contests.