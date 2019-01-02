Canadiens' Carey Price: Hoping to play Thursday
Price (lower body) is targeting Thursday's home clash with Vancouver to return to the crease, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price missed the previous three games due to his lower-body issue. The veteran will need to be taken off injured reserve in order to suit up against the Canucks. If the netminder does suffer a setback, Antti Niemi figures to continue filling in for Price.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...