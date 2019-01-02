Canadiens' Carey Price: Hoping to play Thursday

Price (lower body) is targeting Thursday's home clash with Vancouver to return to the crease, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price missed the previous three games due to his lower-body issue. The veteran will need to be taken off injured reserve in order to suit up against the Canucks. If the netminder does suffer a setback, Antti Niemi figures to continue filling in for Price.

