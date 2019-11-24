Canadiens' Carey Price: Hot mess Saturday

Price made 24 saves in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

It was a hot mess. Price was up 4-0 and 5-3, but couldn't keep the lead for his team. His game has been a bit soft of late -- he's 0-2-1 with 13 goals against in his last three games. Price is a tough play, but also a tough sit. You're just going to have ride through this and hope it's short.