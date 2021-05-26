Price stopped 24 of 27 shots Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to Toronto in Game 4.

After a scoreless first period, Toronto broke through in the middle frame by William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Joe Thornton, the latter coming on the power play. Alex Galchenyuk added an empty-netter late in the third period to grab a 3-1 stranglehold on the series. Price owns a fine .920 save percentage in the series, but his teammates have scrounged up just four goals of offensive support over the first four games. Game 5 is set for Thursday in Toronto.