Canadiens' Carey Price: Impressive in win over Canucks

Price turned aside 38 of 39 shots in a 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Price only allowed a power-play goal by Adam Gaudette in the first period. The 32-year-old goalie has now won four of his last five starts, with only seven goals allowed in that span. He improved to 14-10-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. He's been better since the calendar flipped to December -- fantasy owners should have no concerns about riding the workhorse whenever he starts.